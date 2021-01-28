Carl A. Cormier

Carl Anthony Cormier was born on April 3, 1957, in Keene to parents Marie and Donald Cormier. Carl crossed over to the fairway to heaven to play the 19th hole unexpectedly of natural causes at the age of 63 on Jan. 11, 2021.
Carl was raised predominantly in Swanzey and was a graduate of Monadnock Regional High School, where he was the captain of the football team. Carl’s father was an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force and Carl traveled with his family during his earlier years in life. Carl owned and operated Cormier Sheet Metal Specialist and was an upstanding member of the City of Keene business community. He formally retired in April of 2020 and worked part time for Ricky Davis from time to time at NKE Environmental, LLC.
Carl was a proud member in good standing of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie No. 1413 and the Pine Grove Springs Golf Course. He also was a past member of The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 927 and The William Marconi Italian Club. Carl was an avid golfer and loved to play in the Pine Grove Tuesday Night Men’s League, Sunday Morning Men’s League and always in benefit tournaments, where captains bribed him to join their teams to capture the trophies that would be proudly displayed in their respective clubs!
He loved cooking and grilling for his loved ones most of all. Yearly, you could find him behind the cooker preparing awesome pigs, beef and whatever he could fit in that cooker at Sisti’s, the Elks Camp or other gatherings! He also loved riding his Harley Davidson, deep-sea fishing, and nature shows.
Carl was a proud husband, son, brother, brother-in law, father of two, grandfather of nine and uncle of two. Carl left behind his best friend and loving wife of 22 years, Donna Hallowell, of Keene. Carl and Donna lived in Keene and enjoyed vacationing, cruises, Kid Rock concerts and spending time at barbecues and riding their Harley Davidsons together. He also left behind his son, Anthony Cormier, of Keene, and his children, Vincent and Olivia Cormier and their mother, Rebecca Cormier; his son, David Cormier, of Harrisville, and his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Alicia and Jordan; and his brother, Bruce Cormier, of Knoxville, Tenn., and his wife, Linda, and their children, Matthew and Vanessa. Carl is also survived by his stepchildren, Erica Walker and her husband, Beau Walker, and their children, Jayce and Addison; and his stepson, David Miller, and his wife, Christine, and their children, Taylor, Maddox and Charlotte.
Traditional services will not be held in light of recent current health conditions. The family will host a private memorial service. Carl will be placed in his final resting place in the spring at Surry Village Cemetery in Surry. More information will be provided when it becomes available. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Monadnock Center for Domestic Violence, 12 Court St., Suite 103, Keene NH 03431. The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. To share a memory and to leave a condolence message, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.