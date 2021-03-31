Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Surry Village Cemetery, Surry, for Carl A. Cormier of Swanzey, who passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 11, 2021. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain physical distancing requirements. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To share a memory, to leave a condolence message or for directions to the cemetery, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.