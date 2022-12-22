Candace Guberman, 75, passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at The Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I., from complications of the flu. She was deeply loved and will be forever missed by her treasured family and friends.
Candace was born on Oct. 6, 1947, to Phyllis and Philip Gunion in Providence, R.I. She grew up in Warwick, R.I., attended the Lincoln School in Providence, and then graduated from Skidmore College in 1969. While living in New York City as a student in Skidmore’s nursing program, she went on a double date where she met the love of her life, Michael Guberman. They were married on June 5, 1971, and eventually settled in Keene, where they raised their two daughters, Jennifer and Carolyn.
After working as a nurse for many years, Candace attended Boston University, where she received her master of science in nursing in 1985. She then worked in the Department of Education at Cheshire Medical Center until she decided to pursue her Nurse Practitioner Certification, which she received from the University of New Hampshire in 1999. She worked at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic/Cheshire Medical Center in Keene as a nurse practitioner for 13 years until her retirement in 2012.
Candace loved spending time with her family in her new home in Providence, R.I., and at the lake house in Webster, Mass. She took tremendous joy in family visits, vacations and celebrations, and just adored watching her cherished grandsons grow. She was incredibly proud of them and they were so lucky to be able to spend so much time with her.
Christmas was one of her favorite times of the year, as she’d spend weeks and weeks decorating the house, baking cookies, picking the perfect presents, wrapping them lovingly, and then writing clever poems on the tags to give a hint as to what was inside each gift. She was truly selfless with her love for her family and they will miss her every day.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Philip; and her daughter, Jennifer.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Michael; her daughter, Carolyn; her son-in-law, Alex; and her grandsons, Ben, Gavin and Sam; as well as her sister-in-law, aunt, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She also leaves behind her precious dog, Coco.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Providence, R.I., where she was a member and enjoyed volunteering at the church thrift shop, The Thrifty Goose.
A celebration of her life will be planned for after the New Year.