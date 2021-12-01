Calvin Sholl

Calvin “Cal” Kenneth Sholl died at the age of 97 on Nov. 10, 2021, at the RiverMead Retirement Community in Peterborough, exactly one year after the passing of his beloved wife of 75 years, Nancy “Nan” Ireland Sholl.
Born in Philadelphia, Cal went to high school in Pitman, N.J., and earned his BA degree from Bucknell University, where he met his wife, Nan. Fulfilling a childhood dream, Cal started his service in the U.S. Navy through the V-12 program at Bucknell and served from 1943-46, ending his military service as a Lieutenant with an Honorable Discharge.
Cal was a gentleman, husband, father, orator and businessman who believed in humility, hard work, honesty, humor and debate. He supported his wife and four children by working in human resources management at Bristol Laboratories, Fitchburg Paper Company and Parker, Sholl and Gordon. Cal believed in service and found meaning through varied volunteer experiences such as moderator for the town of Lunenburg, Mass.; boat captain and narrator at the Homosassa Wildlife Park; and trustee for RiverMead.
Family was important to Cal. He and his wife, Nan, created a safe home where everyone was welcome and their four children grew, learned and explored. Cal shared with them his love for camping, the outdoors, puttering and finding humor in the ordinary. He had a reputation for instigating memorable dinner time discussions and debates that led to arguments and laughter.
Cal is predeceased by his son, Larry, and his wife, Nan. He leaves behind son, John, of Norwood, N.Y.; his daughter, Wendy, from Ithaca, N.Y.; his daughter, Christine, from Stow, Mass.; his daughters-in-law, Karen Klute Sholl and Linda Hernandez Sholl; his sons-in-law, Chip Aquadro and Brian Morrison; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A gathering celebrating Cal’s life will be held in the coming year. Memorials may be directed to the Rindge Congregational Church, 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge NH 03461. To share memories, photographs and condolences with Calvin’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
