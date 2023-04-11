It is with profound sadness that the family of Burton Kenneth Merrifield, or Ken to his family and friends, announce his peaceful passing on April 1, 2023, at the age of 80.
Ken spent more than 20 years in Troy and Fitzwilliam, where he settled and started a family. He was a creative soul who possessed amazing artistic talent, producing paintings and photographs that decorate the homes of family and friends. Ken was also an advocate for civil rights, publicly advancing LGBT issues before such actions were socially acceptable. And to his family and friends, he was known for a clever (and sometimes embarrassing) sense of humor.
Ken will forever be remembered by Fred Berger, his loving partner of 25 years; his children, David, Katie and Annie, whom he raised to be kind, confident and happy; five granddaughters; his former wife and dear friend, Elaine; and many other family and friends who remained in Ken’s life through time and distance.
Ken’s legacy will live on in the pride he felt for his family, the memories of his blue eyes that could light up any room, and the good deeds his children and grandchildren will carry forward.
At Ken’s request, a private service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach FL 22407.