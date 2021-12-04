Burnham J. “Bud” Hurlbert, 79, of Surry, passed away on Nov. 30, 2021. He passed peacefully at Cheshire Medical Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Keene while sleeping after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
