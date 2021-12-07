Burnham J. Hurlbert

Burnham J. “Bud” Hurlbert, 79, a longtime resident of Winchester and formerly of Bath, died on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of declining health.
Burnham was born the son of the late Gertrude (Nason) and Burnham P. Hurlbert on May 16, 1942, in Littleton. He was educated in Haverhill, where he attended local schools. On Oct. 18, 1969, he exchanged vows with Marie A. Marcou in White River Junction, Vt. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance and have been married for 52 years.
Bud owned and operated the B.H. Transportation Co. in Winchester as an independent trucker for 25 years before his retirement in 2005. Prior, he had owned and operated Bud’s Logging Co. in Winchester for 15 years.
He enjoyed going to and participating in horse pulls. Time was spent traveling to events all over New England. He was a longtime member of the Eastern Draft Horse Association for more than 40 years. As life progressed, he was very happy being with his wife, children and, in time, grandchildren.
Mr. Hurlbert is survived by his wife, Marie A. Hurlbert, of Winchester; his children: Kimberly Gilleney and her husband, Peter, of Rutland, Mass.; Dona Welch and her husband, Randy, of Bradford, Vt.; Rhonda Hurlbert of Phoenicia, N.Y.; and Bradley Hurlbert and his wife, Michelle, of Warwick, Mass.; three siblings: Reta Bowen of Farmington, Mass.; Ella Ellsworth of Piermont; and Dean Hurlbert of North Haverhill. Bud also leaves his best friend and companion, Roxie, his dog. In addition, he is survived by 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Bud is predeceased by his son, Randy Hurlbert, who passed in August 2019; and three siblings: Lawrence Hurlbert, Gerard Hurlbert and Gerald Hurlbert.
In keeping with Bud’s wishes there are no services at this time. Donations can be made in memory of Burnham J. “Bud” Hurlbert to: CHaD, Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon NH 03766. Bud’s family would like to thank the nursing staff of Cheshire Medical Center, especially the 3rd floor staff, for the wonderful care he received while in their care. They would also like to thank Kim Bates from Home Health Care for taking care of Bud in a compassionate manner. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.