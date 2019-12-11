Burche Jameson Hodgman
Burche Jameson Hodgman, of Sebring, Fla., died peacefully in his home on Dec. 3, 2019. He was 89 years old.
He was born in New England and moved to Wauchula, Fla., 35 years ago, living there until moving to Sebring, Fla., in 2009. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Wauchula, Fla. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving, fine gentleman. He put his wife, Beth, on a pedestal — he was her best friend and love of her life.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Burche Jameson and Dorothy Putnam Hodgman; a brother, Everette Hodgman; one sister, Joan Hodgman Prentice; as well as his wife of 52 years, Ann Stephens Hodgman. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth Hodgman; his brothers: Guy Hodgman of Winchester; Lewie (Gayle) Hodgman of Lynchburg, Va.; and Charlie (Joyce) Hodgman of Winchester; two stepsons: David Crews of Lakeland, Fla., and Aaron (Claire) Crews of Iwakuni, Japan; two grandchildren: William and Noah Crews. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A private family burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Robarts Family Funeral Home, Wauchula, Fla.
