Dorothy Buffum
Dorothy Buffum, a long-time resident of Surry, passed away peacefully at River Walk Nursing Home in Noblesville, Ind., on May 29, 2019.
She was born on April 14, 1924. Dorothy will always be remembered for her love and kindness to her family, and to her many friends from the Keene/Surry/Winchester area.
She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Stanley and David; and by David’s wife, Phyllis. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lisa and her husband, Shawn, Emily, George, Kimberly, Jennifer and her husband, Chad, Amy and Kelly; and by her great-grandchildren: Carson, Cassidy, Sydney and Oliver.
Burial services will be held at her family plot in Evergreen Cemetery, Winchester, on Oct. 11, 2019, at 2 p.m.
