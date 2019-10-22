Bryon G. Hobbs
Bryon George Hobbs, 55, a resident of Brasher, N.Y., and formerly of Keene, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in the company of close friends.
Bryon was born on Dec. 26, 1963, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., son of the late Fred and Margaret Sawyer Hobbs. On Sept. 22, 1985, Bryon was united in marriage to Donna Riel for 23 years until they divorced. He then married Carol Elliot on May 12, 2018. The marriage ended in divorce.
Bryon enjoyed working on cars and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and sitting around the campfire with others. He enjoyed demolition derbies and was a fan of NASCAR and football, especially the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. Bryon was a member of the Eagles Club in Keene where he had served as past president.
He is survived by two biological daughters, Bryona (John) Snyder of Brushton, N.Y., and Charlene (Ashley) Gordon of Walpole; and two adopted daughters, Maugeen Cox of Winthrop and Misty (James) Brady Stanley of Malone; and 13 grandchildren, Amber, John, Taylor, Alyssa, Nicholas, Christopher, Wiatt, Peyton, Lydeah, Karissa, DJ, Vanu, and Victoria. Bryon is also survived by three brothers, Bobby (Darlene) Hobbs of Walpole; Fred (Nellie) Hobbs of Holden Beach, N.C.; Benny (Joanne) Hobbs of Winchester; and one sister Cindy J. Hobbs of Keene; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends, including a close friend, Brenda Shampo.
Bryon was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Margaret Hobbs; and two brothers, Stanley and Timothy Hobbs.
As per his wishes there will be no calling hours, but a memorial service will be held for family and close friends at a later date. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.