Bryce W. Massie Jr.
Bryce W. Massie Jr., 76, a longtime resident of Keene, died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side.
Bryce was born in Rutland, Vt., the son of the late Ruth and Bryce Massie Sr., on Oct. 1, 1943. He was a graduate of Rutland High School, class of 1962. He attended classes at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge. He was a member of the United States Army from 1965-83, with an honorable discharge in 1983. At the time of discharge his rank was SSGT. During his enlistment he was awarded the following honors: National Defense Service Medal, Marksman Carbine, Marksman Pistol, Good Conduct Medal and Marksman Rifle.
Bryce worked in sales at Kunze Landscaping and Central Paper, as well as at Sanell Auto Parts in Keene for 10 years. He was a member of the Ashuelot Grange and New Hampshire Grange for 50 years before retiring in 2008.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, shooting, boating, reading and his cats. He was also handy in woodworking.
Mr. Massie is survived by his grandchildren, Paige Massie of Keene, Justin Massie of West Virginia and Molly Massie of West Virginia. He is also survived by his friend and partner in life for the last five years, Natalie M. McClure. He is predeceased by his son, Peter C. Massie, who passed on May 17, 2018. He is also predeceased by his wife, Phyllis Massie.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be private. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
