Bryant Edgar Anderson, 77, of Keene, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Dec. 17, 2021.
He was the son of the late Oscar and Sylvia Anderson. He grew up in Portsmouth, where he graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1962, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Education in English from Keene State College in 1968. He taught English at Fall Mountain Regional High School until 1973. After leaving the teaching profession, Bryant worked in the grocery business for many years, most notably as a grocery buyer for Wetterau Foods, and as a sales representative for John E. Cain Co.
He was a dedicated member of the Keene Assembly of God Church where he was very involved in the ministry of the church, served as a Deacon and was a member of the worship team.
Bryant had a big passion for food and cooking. He loved to cook for his friends and family and often enjoyed preparing large meals for gatherings at his home and church. He enjoyed singing Christian and country music and playing the guitar. He also enjoyed going to the beach and working in his vegetable garden.
He loved his wife of 54 years with a devotion rarely seen outside of storybooks and movies. He was happiest when spending time with his family and often bragged about his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to everyone he met. Some nicknamed him “the Governor” with his contagious smile and love of laughter. He made friends wherever he would go.
He is survived by his loving wife, Arlene Anderson, of Keene; his beloved children: Michael Anderson and his wife, Donna, of Lakeland, Fla.; Michele Arbour and her husband, Bill, of Chatham-Kent, Ontario, Canada; and Jill Holstein and her husband, George, of Springfield, Vt.; his cherished grandchildren: Morgan Snipe and his wife, Kiara; Brandon Snipe and his wife, Vanessa; Liam Anderson, Rebekah Grace Anderson, Ben Arbour, Kate Arbour and Kenneth Holstein; his beloved great-grandchildren, Lilly Snipe and Eamon Snipe; and his dear sisters: Lea Winn and her husband, Chris, of Hanover; and Jane Anderson of Auburn, Maine; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Keene Assembly of God, 121 Park Ave., Keene. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Keene Assembly of God; or to Convoy of Hope, online at https://convoyofhope.org/, or by mail to Convoy of Hope, P.O. Box 1125, Springfield MO 65801.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
