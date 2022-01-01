A memorial service for Bryant Edgar Anderson, 77, of Keene, who passed away on Dec. 17, 2021, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Keene Assembly of God, 121 Park Ave., Keene. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Keene Assembly of God; or to Convoy of Hope, online at https://convoyofhope.org/, or by mail to Convoy of Hope, P.O. Box 1125, Springfield MO 65801.