With immense sadness, the family of Bryan Torunski, 43, announces his passing on May 19, 2021, after an accident in Miami, Fla.
Bryan was a devoted father, loving son and brother, accomplished chef, and the friend who always came through when you needed him most.
Bryan came screaming into the world on Nov. 5, 1977, in New London, Conn. His presence was accompanied by a joke, a smile, or a kind word which brought joy and laughter to all. His children were his greatest accomplishment and he raised them to lead with their hearts as he always did. He will be greatly missed.
Bryan is survived by his children, Sylar Owen and Ava Jane; his parents, Michael and Linda; his brothers: Allyn and Esmeralda (wife), Kevyn and Laura (wife), and Nycolas; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, his grandmother, Jean Edwards, his beloved Carolina Carrasco; and many special friends mourn this loss.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations which will benefit his children be made to “Bryan Torunski Trust for Sylar and Ava,” 11 High St., Antrim NH 03440.
A Celebration of Bryan’s Life will be held on Aug. 28, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Hinsdale Community Center, Hinsdale. Stories, pictures, etc. may be submitted to BryanTorunski@gmail.com for compilation into memory books.
