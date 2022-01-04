Bruce Wayne Filiault, age 75, born Dec. 22, 1946, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 30, 2021. He lived with cancer for 15 years.
Throughout his life, Bruce enjoyed many years of “treasure hunting.” Whether it was metal detecting around Keene, prospecting for gold along the East Coast, or buying a few scratch tickets, he was happiest on the hunt. He particularly held dear his time spent in Williams River, Vt., with his long-deceased friend, Ferris Warren.
Bruce served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged after spending time on the USS Wasp, a Naval ship dedicated to the recovery of returning astronauts. He was also a member of the Keene American Legion and considered himself to be a true patriot.
Alongside his affinity for discovering lost memories and old artifacts, Bruce spent his life surrounded by the people he loved. From childhood friends to his beloved relatives, he was always surrounded by people who made his life full. During his last days, he joyfully recalled his multiple vacations to Disney World with his daughter, Faith, and late son, B.G., and later with his daughter, Faith, and granddaughter, Rebecca.
He is survived by his daughter, Faith Sargent; his granddaughter, Rebecca Filiault; his younger brother, Randy Filiault; his many nieces and nephews, extended family and longtime friends. We also pay tribute to his departed loved ones: his son, B.G. (Bruce Gary); sister Gloria; brothers, Gary and Armand; nephew, Andy; and childhood friend, Ernie Lake. We remember him in his distinct New England accent, his charming wit and humor, and his effortless ability to make those around him feel like family.
At his request, a service will be held in Keene in the spring of 2022. In the meantime, his family encourages all who grieve his loss to remember Bruce as the funny, loving, simple man he was — and maybe buy a scratch ticket or two because “you never know,”
Family and friends may also request to join the Facebook group “Bruce’s Musings” to share memories of Bruce with one another. This Facebook group is run by his daughter and granddaughter.
