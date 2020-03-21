Bruce Wayne Chamberlain
Bruce Wayne Chamberlain, 69, of Troy, passed away on March 13, 2020, in Keene, with his family by his side.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1950, in Keene to Ernest William and Thelma Arline Chamberlain (Moody). He grew up in Chesham, attended Wells Memorial Elementary School and then Marlborough High School. He worked for many years at Arthur Whitcomb in North Swanzey and then was a self-employed mechanic, providing 33 years of professional service to many loyal customers throughout Cheshire County. Those who wanted to hire Bruce knew where to look for him as he didn’t have — and didn’t want — a mobile phone. Personal contact and conversation were important to Bruce, and the best way to convince him to take on a challenging repair.
He was active in the community, playing lead guitar in the band Country Plus with his brother, Bob, and good friend, Kevin Rose, of Spofford; driving the #122 car at Monadnock and Claremont Speedways; and playing softball for many years. When his son, Ryan, was young, Bruce and his son would take a road trip each year to discover and explore different parts of America. Together they visited many of the national parks, including Yellowstone, Mt. Rushmore and the Grand Canyon. More recently, Bruce and Ryan worked side-by-side building Ryan’s house from foundation to finish. When he wasn’t working, Bruce enjoyed watching NASCAR, working with Ryan on their classic cars, making the rounds to local eateries — a different one each day of the week — and spending time with family. He was also an attentive grandfather, spending time with his granddaughter. Often they would watch deer in the yard, just sit together on the porch or play “kitchen”. Thursday was always pizza night with his son and family at the house they built together.
Bruce is survived by his son, Ryan B. Chamberlain, and his partner, Kristan Tilton, of Troy; his sister, Barbara Miller, and her husband, John, of Hinsdale; and his brother, Bob Chamberlain, and his wife, Chris, of Titusville, Fla.; his granddaughter, Paisley Chamberlain, of Troy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, William Chamberlain.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
