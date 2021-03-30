Bruce Ryerson Potter passed away early on the morning of March 10, 2021, just shy of his 90th birthday. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his own home which he built some 35 years ago, with his loving and devoted wife of 45 years by his side.
As a drafted U.S. Marine, he proudly served in the Korean War and later became an entrepreneur. He founded Manchester Security and built his first armored vehicle, which transported deposits from the Hinsdale Race Track to regional banks. He later turned his passionate attention to carpentry and cabinet making. In his final career, Bruce worked as a respiratory therapist in Concord, Mass., where he met his wife and life partner, Lee.
Bruce loved serving his community by serving as a volunteer firefighter and town road agent for several summers when the department was short-staffed. He was a justice of the peace and philosopher. Known for his dry sense of humor and calm, patient demeanor, his personal interactions always ended with knowledge gained. Bruce was also an avid reader and shared his knowledge and life experiences as a mentor to many who interacted with him and his family. Bruce showed us that you can accomplish great things and face any challenge if you have the right partner and always think love first.
Bruce will be missed by his wife, Lee Potter; his children: Brian Potter, Lisa Lee and Patricia Kilar; and his stepchildren: Donald Hardy and Michael Wilson. He will also be missed by his 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Fitzwilliam Town Library. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
