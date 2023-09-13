Bruce Roy “Andy” Anderson (a.k.a. Grandpa Dog), 81, of Surry, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Bruce was born on Dec. 20, 1941, in Boston to parents Ione R. (Clark) Anderson and Elmer V. Anderson.
Family was the constant driving factor in Bruce’s life, ever since he started building his at the age of 28. He is survived by his wife, Katie (Williams); his four children and their spouses: his eldest, Holly Glimenakis, and her husband, Harry, of Leominster, Mass.; his only son, Jason Bruce Anderson, and his wife, Michelle, of Surry; his daughter, Sara Beaudry, and her husband, Jeff, of Manchester; and his youngest daughter, Ryan Chevalier, and her husband, Kevin “Chevy,” of Surry; his eight grandchildren: Andreas Bruce Glimenakis; Bailey Anderson; Brit, Eric, Mason and Georgia Beaudry; and Carys and Anderson Chevalier; and his siblings: Val Starbuck and her husband, Jon, of Spofford; Calvin Anderson of Lynn, Mass.; along with his seven sisters-in-law.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents, Ione and Elmer; and his brothers, Clark and David.
When Bruce was 5 years of age, his family moved to the Keene area, where the heart of his love-filled life would take place. At 10 years old, Bruce began working for his father, Elmer “Andy,” at Andy’s Automotive on Main Street in Keene. After graduating from Keene High School, Bruce continued to work for his father, learning what would become his lifelong trade and passion. In 1963 he joined the U.S. Army National Guard, where he served dutifully until 1969. In his early 30s, Bruce was elected as the Ward 3 Councilman for the City of Keene, and he faithfully represented our community for seven years. In 1978, Bruce purchased the family business from his father and rebranded it “Andy’s Cycle,” renewing a multi-generational bicycle business that continued to be legendary in the Keene community.
To Bruce, his customers at Andy’s Cycle were like family. He loved being able to help the members of our community when they came into his business. He was honest and full of integrity, in all areas of his life. It was his priority to ensure that anyone who walked through his doors was given what they needed, nothing more and nothing less. He would remember his customers decades after they had come into the store, as well as the bike they had bought, down to the make, model and color.
He was incredibly hardworking and he never slowed down. Even when he closed the store on Winchester Street in 2019, he continued to serve his customers in the Keene area from his own home, at a new and smaller version of Andy’s Cycle.
Bruce was a selfless and extremely generous man who was present for the people in this community. He was constantly looking for ways to help his neighbors, and it made him happy to donate bikes, helmets or free repair services to local school districts, youth sports teams and families in need.
Some of Bruce’s favorite pastimes were hunting on Surry Mountain, enjoying breakfast with his friends and grandchildren at Timoleon’s “Family” Restaurant, maintaining a surplus of firewood so his family could always keep warm by a bonfire, loving every dog he could and, above all, spending every second he was able to with his family and friends.
We all loved Grandpa Dog, and Grandpa Dog loved us all.
A special thank you to the Cheshire EMS and Keene Fire Department for their prompt response and assistance. Profound thanks to the medical staff of Baystate Medical Center for ensuring the comfort of Bruce and his family.
In honor of Bruce’s wishes, memorial services will be held privately. His family acknowledges the impact that he has had on the community and its residents. He loved all of you as you loved him.
Heritage Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, his family would have anyone who wishes to share a special memory of Bruce to do so on his Andy’s Cycle or personal Facebook pages. There and in our collective memory he will live forever.