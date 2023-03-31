Bruce L. Montgomery, born in Houston in 1935, died peacefully on March 26, 2023, at the age of 87, in Peterborough, surrounded by his loving family.
A graduate of Rice University (Phi Beta Kappa) and Yale Law School, he joined the antitrust department of Arnold, Fortas & Porter in 1962 after two years as a trial attorney under Robert A. Birk at the U.S. Department of Justice. As head of the pro bono division at Arnold & Porter, he represented the Indians of all tribes who occupied Alcatraz during the Nixon administration. He worked on both criminal antitrust cases and their related civil matters, including the litigation for Roche, which ended up before the U.S. Supreme Court as Empagran S.A. v. F. Hoffman La-Roche Ltd. He took pleasure in mentoring new partners at the firm and led with integrity.
He cared deeply about social justice and the environment and continued his pro bono work after his retirement in 2005. He and his wife, Nan, of 62 years were active in supporting their community in East Alstead through land stewardship and conservation efforts.
A dedicated, steadfast and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he lived his life with a sense of adventure, endless curiosity, generosity and warmth.
He leaves behind his devoted wife, Nancy W. Montgomery; his daughter, Molly Montgomery (Mark); his daughter, Bethany Montgomery (Pete); and his son Stephen Montgomery (Elizabeth); his grandchildren: Chloe (Craig), Clara (Johan), Sam, Sophie, Graham and Owen; and one great-grandchild, Henry. He is also survived by his sister, Laura Wilder; his niece, Elizabeth; and his nephew, Stephen.
Donations may be made in his memory to The Mill Hollow Heritage Association (www.millhollowheritageassociation.org); The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (https://forestsociety.org); The Southern Poverty Law Center (www.splcenter.org); or the charity of your choosing.
