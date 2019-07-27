Bruce L. Field
Bruce L. Field, 49, a lifelong resident of Westmoreland, passed away on July 21, 2019, at New London Hospital after a period of declining health.
His parents Eva Mae (Finch) and Rufus Frederick Field welcomed their son into the world on Dec. 1, 1969, in Bellows Falls. He attended area schools and graduated from Keene High School.
Bruce was a private man and mostly kept to himself. He will be fondly remembered for his open-mindedness and for being a jokester.
Bruce will be missed by his siblings, Debra Juniper and her husband, Larry, of Surry, Scott Field of Westmoreland, Brian Field and his wife, Kerian, of Melbourne, Fla., Arlene Sirek and her husband, Steve, of Townshend, Vt., Linda King and her husband, Nelson, of Grafton, Vt., John Field of West Swanzey, Walter Field of Westmoreland, Arthur Field and his wife, Darlene, of Westmoreland, Robert Field and his wife, Mary, of South Londonderry, Vt., and Alan Field of Westmoreland; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Frank Field.
Private services will be held by family at the North Cemetery in Westmoreland.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is handling services. To express condolences or to share a memory of Bruce, please visit www.Fletcher FuneralHome.com.
