Bruce E. Severance, 61, a longtime resident of Winchester, and formerly of Keene and Walpole, died on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. He passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of his home with the love of his large family near after a period of declining health.
Bruce was born the son of Jane (Tole) and the late Edwin Severance on April 11, 1960, in Brattleboro. He was educated locally in Winchester.
On Sept. 16, 2000, he exchanged vows with Kendra D. Jacobs at the Grace Christian Fellowship in Winchester. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for almost 21 years.
Bruce worked for the SUR Construction Company as a truck driver for two years before his retirement in 2007. Prior, he had been employed by Beaman Lumber in Winchester for 20-plus years as a lumber handler.
He had many interests in life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, working on carpentry projects around the house and for friends and family, and playing computer games was a way for him to relax. Bruce was a longtime member of Grace Christian Fellowship in Winchester. Mostly, he was a wonderful loving and devoted husband, son, brother, father and, in time, grandfather.
Mr. Severance is survived by his wife, Kendra D. Severance, of Winchester; his mother, Jane Severance, of Winchester; five children and their spouses: Christina M. Severance of Springfield, Vt.; Jocelyn J. Frain and her husband, Paul, of Hinsdale; Harold “Buddy” C. Thomas and his wife, Rebekah, of Winchester; Edwin “Eddie” W. Severance and his significant other, Lilly Wright, of Marlborough; and Nicole E. Lamoureux and her husband, Jonathan, of Swanzey; and two siblings: Robin Severance of Winchester; and Brian Severance Sr. and his wife, Julie, of Warwick, Mass. In addition, he is survived by nine grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Bruce’s wishes there were no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Grace Christian Fellowship, 81 Ashuelot St., Winchester. Flowers will gladly be accepted and donations may be made in memory of Bruce E. Severance to: Grace Christian Fellowship, 81 Ashuelot St., Winchester NH 03470. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
