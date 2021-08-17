Bruce E. Severance, 61, of Winchester, passed away on Aug. 14, 2021. He passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of his home after a period of declining health with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshiregamilyfh.com).
