Bruce Dittrich, 59, a former resident of Brattleboro and Spofford, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vt. At the time of his passing, Bruce was a resident at the Bennington Health and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy period of declining health.
He was born in Brattleboro on Aug. 18, 1961, the son of David and Joan (Cote) Dittrich. Bruce attended Chesterfield Elementary School and was a graduate of Keene High School with the class of 1980. Gifted in culinary arts, he had a talent for cooking and had worked at several Brattleboro restaurants that included The Steak Out and The Tavern Restaurant. He also volunteered as a cook at Camp Spofford. More recently, Bruce worked as custodian for Grace Community Evangelical Free Church in Chesterfield.
In his youth Bruce had a love for all things fast. His cars, motorcycle and boat were his fancy. An ardent outdoorsman, he enjoyed gardening, snow and waterskiing. He had an artistic eye and enjoyed drawing, painting and, more recently, he authored a book on poetry which was published in 2014. Bruce was known for his spirit of friendship and was always at ease around people. He enjoyed sharing stories about his fellowship with his church family at Grace Community Evangelical Free Church. During his period of declining health, it was his deep faith in God that sustained him. Bruce was an inspiration to all who knew him and he will be missed by whose lives he touched.
Survivors include one brother, Blake Dittrich (Wendy), of Virginia Beach, Va.; and two sisters: Denise Woodman (Keith) of Swanzey; and Diana Menard (Brian) of Chichester. Additionally, he leaves five nephews, two nieces, seven great-nephews and two great-nieces. He was predeceased by his parents — his mother in 1992, and his father in 2009.
Due to the current pandemic, graveside committal services will be private for the immediate family only. Bruce will be laid to rest in the family lot in Friedsam Cemetery in Chesterfield Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bruce’s name may be made to: Joan’s Pantry, 532 NH Route 63, Chesterfield NH 03443; or to Camp Spofford, 24 Route 9A, Spofford NH 03462. To share a memory or send condolences to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
