Bruce Chamberlin was a big man with a generous heart that embraced a wide circle of friends and family, valued integrity and a job well done, and loved animals — especially fresh-out-of-the-pot Maine lobster. He died at home in Walpole, surrounded by loved ones, on Aug. 31, 2020, at the age of 59.
Bruce was born to Franklin and Annamae Chamberlin on Sept. 13, 1960, in Wayne, N.J. He went to Wayne Valley High School, where he played center on the football team. In their junior and senior years, he and five of his teammates — who were to become lifelong friends — were recruited as extras for the Metropolitan Opera’s production of “Aida,” starring Leontine Price and Luciano Pavarotti. Bruce would be the first to tell you — he and his friends did NOT sing!
In May 1983 Bruce married Janet Sinusas. They met while attending Ithaca College, where they both earned B.S. degrees in physical therapy. Another set of deep friendships grew out those college years, affording support, laughter and love over the decades.
After college, Bruce and Janet, wanting to see the country, took jobs as physical therapists for a temp agency, traveling the U.S.A. They settled in Keene, where they worked for Cheshire Medical Center before Bruce established a private practice, Advanced Physical Therapy, in Keene. He sold the practice and joined Cheshire Medical Center as Director of Rehabilitation in 1998. He held that position until earlier this year, earning a reputation for inspired leadership leavened with humor and humility.
Bruce believed in contributing to his community and gave generously of his time. He joined the Board of Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in 2004 and served as Chair from 2013-15. He was an ardent supporter of the mission of Cedarcrest and continued to serve as an active leader on the Advisory Council until earlier this year. In Walpole he helped lead Boy Scout Troop 299 when his boys were of scouting age, and also volunteered at the Walpole Recycling Center.
While fully involved in his family, professional and volunteer roles, Bruce still made time for a wide range of interests and hobbies. He was an avid birder, fisherman and golf enthusiast. He loved to travel with friends and family but was equally happy puttering with his bonsai trees or pounding out some bluebird houses in his shop. He was an inveterate collector: He gathered coins and duck stamps and had an astonishing memory for song lyrics and jokes. Of a quick mind and sharp wit, he enjoyed repartee and making people laugh.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Janet; their three sons: Tyler Chamberlin and his wife, Jen Kleindeinst; Jay Chamberlin and his wife, Emily; and Sean Chamberlin; his grandson, Kayden; his sisters, Carol and Kathy Chamberlin; and a large extended family. He cherished and touched them all.
A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held at a future time, to be announced.
For those wishing to honor Bruce’s legacy, please consider making a gift in his memory to Cedarcrest, Inc., 91 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431.
