Celebrating the life of Bruce Chamberlin
Sept. 13, 1960 — Aug. 31, 2020
Please join us Aug. 20, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. to share memories, stories and an informal meal (provided) at The Hastings House, Union Street, Walpole. Open to all family and friends. Please RSVP to africanoreuropean@gmail.com and, if you like, send along any stories, thoughts, poems, etc. that you would like to have included in a booklet to be printed up and distributed at the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.