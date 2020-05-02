Bruce C. Rhoades
Bruce Calvin Rhoades, 77, of Jacksonville, N.C., passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home.
Born in Hartford, Conn., on Nov. 2, 1942, he was the son of the late Bayard and Beatrice Rhoades. His wife, Chiyoko Rhoades, also preceded him in death. Bruce was a 1960 graduate of Walpole High School, retired from the USMC as a GYSGT, and later worked as a CPA in Jacksonville, N.C.
Surviving are a sister, Beverly Corey, and her husband, James, of Walpole; a niece, Terri Corey, of Walpole; two nephews: Timothy Corey and his wife, Vickie, of Norwich, N.Y., Steven Corey Sr. and his wife, Ann, of Walpole; and eight great-nieces and nephews, Caitlin Plummer, Lauren Tramontina, Jillian Tramontina, Cassandra Corey, Cameron Corey, Bridget Rolfs, Steven Corey, Jr. and Joseph Corey; two great-great-nieces; three great-great-nephews; and four aunts.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date once services are allowed to resume.
A private burial will be in New Walpole Cemetery, Walpole.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
