Bruce A. VanBrocklin, 81, of Falmouth, Ky., and formerly of Swanzey, passed away on Oct. 30, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Edgewood, Ky., after battling cancer.
Bruce was born in Keene, the son of Robert H. and Sylvia (Plummer) VanBrocklin, on Sept. 9, 1940. He graduated from Keene High School. In 1995 he retired from Kingsbury Machine Tool Corp. after working there for many years as a machinist and supervisor. He and his wife, LaDonna (Tolbert) VanBrocklin, moved to Falmouth, Ky., in 1999 to enjoy their retirement.
Bruce began apple picking at a local orchard, a pastime he enjoyed for many years, which earned him an article in the Lexington Herald and the title of “Kentucky’s Oldest Apple Picker.”
Bruce was an avid hunter and woodworker and loved being outdoors. He enjoyed visiting with his daughters and grandchildren and playing cards with friends at the local senior center.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, and a stepson, Charles “Chip” Thomas. He is survived by his wife, LaDonna; his daughters: Lori Thoin and her husband, Jonathan, of Marlborough; and Julie Craig and her husband, Kenneth, of North Tonawanda, N.Y.; a brother, Hugh VanBrocklin, and his wife, Alison, of Richmond; his grandchildren: Nathan, Stephen and Hannah Craig, and Larissa Thoin; and many nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time.
