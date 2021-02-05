Bruce A. Elder, 63, passed away Feb. 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Boston on Nov. 18, 1957, to Lynn C. Elder and the late Andrew R. Elder, and the family moved to Dublin soon thereafter. The eldest of four children, he leaves behind his mother, Lynn Elder; three sisters: Elizabeth Elder, Sarah Hale (Matthew, Alice and Owen), and Mary Elder (Rod, Hugh and Jake); his wife of 36 years, Catherine; four children: Lana (Daniel), Emily (Boston), Andrew and Samuel; his granddaughter, Fiona; and his step-granddaughter, Charlie.
At the age of 15, Bruce started pursuing his business before formally establishing his antique car company in Keene, which subsequently brought him in contact with people all over the world. He moved to Staunton, Va., with his family in 1989 to expand his business and his life. He loved the community of Staunton, served on the city council for eight years and continued to serve his community up to his last days. Among his most passionate endeavors was ending predatory lending.
Bruce was a friend to everyone he met and never considered anyone a stranger. He was kind, intelligent, loving and funny. He leaves behind many, many special friends, including his assistant, Brian Rhodes. Bruce will be missed greatly — he was so loved.
A memorial service will not be held at this time due to COVID-19, but will be announced at a future date. If anyone wishes to make a contribution, Bruce was passionate about the following organizations: Craigsville (Va.) Area Food Pantry and the Blue Ridge Area (Va.) Food Bank.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
