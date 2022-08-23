Brian Scott Romano of Keene left this world unexpectedly on Aug. 12, 2022, at age 50.
While his family and friends are shocked by his death, they are thankful for his life. Brian was a caring soul with a huge heart. His smile was as big as his heart and could light up the room. Brian especially loved children and animals, and they loved him. He enjoyed listening to music, playing his guitars, fishing, golfing, following his favorite sports teams and spending time with his friends.
Brian attended Keene High School and was employed by Whitney Brothers in Keene as a CNC machinist.
Brian is survived by his mother, Linda Fournier Paquette, and her husband, Maurice (Moe) Paquette, of Milledgeville, Ga.; his sister, Susan Romano Trader, and her husband, Robert Trader, of Cape Coral, Fla.; his nephew, Brandon Capron, and his wife, Erin, of Marlborough; his niece, Olivia Trader, of Cape Coral, Fla.; his stepmother, Maureen Romano, of Swanzey; his step-sister, Joelle Phippard, and her husband, Rick, of Swanzey; and his step-nephew, Keegan Phippard, of Swanzey; in addition to several uncles, aunts, cousins and grand-nieces.
Brian is predeceased by his father, Nicholas Romano; and his grandparents, Francis and Marjorie Romano, Leo and Marion Fournier and Beverly Sturgis.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations in Brian’s memory be made to: The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (https://monadnockhumanesociety.org); or to The Samaritans, Inc., 25 Roxbury St., Office 113, Keene NH 03431 (samaritansnh.org).
There will be a celebration of life service on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (cheshirefamilyfuneralhome.com).