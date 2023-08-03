It is with great sadness that Atkinson Fire Chief Brian S. Murray died suddenly in northern New Hampshire on July 30, 2023.
Murray dedicated more than 30 years of his life to the fire industry and to the community, but his dedication and love for his family surpassed anything. His wife, Lisa, and his daughter, Gianna, were the light of his life. Brian was full of love, enjoying everything with his family from dance lessons, gymnastics and father-daughter dances to his continuous adventures with his wife. He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, concerts and his many travel adventures with family and friends.
Murray graduated with an associates degree in fire science from New Hampshire Technical College — Laconia in 1991, completed two programs with the National Fire Academy in 1996 and 1997, and attended the Velocity HUB Fire Rescue Leadership Academy in 2016. He held a multitude of fire and emergency services-related certifications.
During Murray’s career, he served as a Firefighter/EMT for the Town of Durham (1991-2003) and a Firefighter/EMT for the City of Manchester (2003-2006) before becoming a member of the Salem Fire Department. During his nearly 15-year career in Salem he served as a Firefighter/EMT (2006-2012), a Lieutenant/EMT (2012-2019), Training Officer (2014-2019) and Deputy Chief of Operations (2019-2021).
Murray retired from the Salem Fire Department in 2021 and was appointed to the position of Fire Chief for the Town of Atkinson (2021-present). During his numerous years of service that Murray excelled in his role as a firefighter, he also served as the President to IAFF Local 2253 in Durham and IAFF Local 2892 in Salem (2008-2014). Murray also owned and operated Advantage Tree Service (2003-2013) and Murray’s Tavern (2010-2013).
Chief Murray represented the fire service well and was a true leader in every sense of the word. Most of all, he was a true “Jake” and good friend to so many. His presence will be missed greatly.
Brian is leaving behind his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Gianna, of Salem; his father, David Vaillancourt; his stepmom, Jo Ann Vaillancourt, of Stoddard; Marie Sommovigo, of Salem; his stepsister, Tabitha Kilchewski, and her significant other, Jason Walter, of Stoddard; his stepsister, Cassie Michaud, and her husband, Jason, of Marlow; his nephews, Noah and Ivan; his nieces, Alaina and Caroline; many aunts, uncles, cousins and so many dear friends to list.
Brian is predeceased by his mother, Nancy Murray; and his grandparents, Clarence and Doris Babineau, and Lina Vaillancourt.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Carrier Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Chief Brian S Murray Scholarship fund in his honor at https://buy.stripe.com/fZe4iZ6XUdPffgA5kk.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home in collaboration with the John Breen Memorial Funeral Home, Lawrence, Mass.