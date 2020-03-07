Brian R. Kretschmar
On Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, Brian R. Kretschmar, 32, of Swanzey, passed away at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Brian was born in Cranston, R.I., the son of Gerald and Carolina Kretschmar. Though Brian was born with cerebral palsy, he flourished throughout his life, sharing special bonds with his siblings, sharing unconditional love with friends and spending time with family, especially if there was food. He received love and support from caregivers with Monadnock Developmental Services and Home Health Care.
Brian is survived by his parents; his sisters, Rochelle Kretschmar, and Jean McLendon and her husband, Matthew; his brother, William Gagne; nieces and nephews: Vanessa, Kamarra, Lakala, Hannah, Jonathan, Matthew, Timothy, Joshua, Jacob and Christian; 14 great-nieces and nephews; his aunt, Sally Parker; and many extended family members. He is predeceased by his sister, Marissa, and his brothers, Michael, Adam and Joey.
A memorial service will held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on the family from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Even after his passing, Brian was able to continue sharing his unconditional love with others, through his gift as an organ donor.
For those who wish to remember Brian through a memorial contribution, the family suggest that contributions be made in his name to the Five P Minus Society Cri-Du Chat Syndrome, P.O. Box 268, Lakewood CA 90714-0268.
