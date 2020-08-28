A graveside service for Brian R. Kretschmar and Marissa A. Kretschmar, both of Swanzey, who died on Feb. 28, 2020, and Feb. 12, 2015, respectively, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. in the Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway (Route 32), Swanzey. Family and friends are welcome to attend and are reminded to please wear face masks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting with the services.
