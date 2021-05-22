Brian Paul Boucher

Major Brian Paul “Bouch” Boucher was born Feb. 23, 1948, in Keene, to Paul and Thelma Boucher, and passed away May 19, 2021, in Longview, Wash., from complications of paraplegia and dementia.
He attended school in Keene and the University of New Hampshire, where he got a degree in education and physical education. After college, Brian joined the U.S. Air Force, where he was an instructor pilot during the Vietnam War. Later, he flew C-130s all over the world. He was the airfield manager at Hill Air Force Base in Utah when he retired from the Air Force in 1992. He moved to Kelso, Wash., to be near the Kalama River, where he loved to fish for salmon. Brian was an avid archer and held many of the Washington state records in archery. In 2000 he won the National Championship for Men’s Freestyle Limited Bowhunter. He was a member of the Lewis and Clark Bowman Archery Club. He loved to bow hunt for elk and was proud that he got an elk every year for 18 consecutive years. Brian could best be described as a great outdoorsman. He had a contagious passion for hunting, fishing, archery, birdwatching, beekeeping and gardening. Brian was also proud to be a nationally ranked athlete, world traveler and upstanding citizen. He was known for his sense of humor, outgoing nature, acceptance of others and generous spirit.
Brian married Mary Coy in 1975 and they had two children, Mikal and Jill. They later divorced. In 2003 he married Fran Sasich. Brian is survived by his wife, Fran Boucher; his children, Mikal (Carrie) Boucher and Jill (Tom) McNabb; two grandchildren, Mikalah and Caden Boucher; his brother, Bruce (Shari) Boucher; and his sister, Sharon (Fred Hess) Boucher. He is preceded in death by both of his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held in New Hampshire at a later date. Flowers or donations may be sent to Community Hospice in Longview, Wash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.