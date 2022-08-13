Brian M. Eichorn

Brian Michael Eichorn, 39, a resident of Keene, entered eternal rest on Aug. 7, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene following a brief illness.
Brian was born in Nashua on Feb. 6, 1983, a son to Frederick F. and Kathleen Ellen (McCarthy) Eichorn.
Brian grew up in New Hampshire, where he attended local schools, including Saint Patrick’s Elementary School in Jaffrey, before attending and graduating from Saint Bernard’s School in Fitchburg, Mass., with the class of 2001. Brian’s career was shifting over the years, and he worked at various places throughout the region, at Millipore, N.H. Ball Bearings, C&S and, most recently, UNFI as a grocery buyer, where he loved his job.
Brian was known for his huge heart and was always there to help his family. He had a calm and collected demeanor and would often lend an ear to those in need, lightening the mood and lifting spirits. Brian also had a love for online gaming with his best friends. He loved to attend Comic-Con conventions and most recently enjoyed all things wrestling. Brian was young-spirited at heart, fully enjoying every aspect of life. His family will forever remember how loving, patient and kind of a soul he was, and how he was always there to help his friends and family.
Family meant the world to Brian. He looked forward every year to the famous annual Christmas Eve parties, the conjoined February birthday dinners where they all celebrated together, Mimosa brunches and Margarita lunches with his big sister, and all the other great times he spent visiting and sharing in laughter when he was out with his family.
Brian was predeceased by his beloved aunt, Lilian A. Eichorn.
Brian will be lovingly remembered by both of his parents, Fred and Kathy Eichorn, of Jaffrey; his big sister and best friend, Kerrie Dellalucca, of Jaffrey; his two nieces, Emily Chaisson and her husband, Zach, and Amy Olson; his nephew, James Olson, and his wife, Cordeilia; his great-niece, Makenzie, and great-nephews, Michael and Ethan; as well as many friends.
Per Brian’s wishes, services will be private and take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Brian’s name to The American Legion Post 11, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey NH 03452.