Brian K. Fontaine, 49, of Marlborough and formerly a longtime resident of Troy, died on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He passed quietly and peacefully with the love of his wife near after a brief period of declining health.
Brian was born the son of Ida B. (Mattson) and the late Edward “Rocky” E. Fontaine on May 9, 1972, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1991. Brian would want it mentioned that his stepmother, the late Virginia Fontaine, raised him as her own son.
On Feb. 20, 2003, he exchanged vows with Kimberly J. Rivest. They were married in a simple service with their parents in attendance. In the 21 years that they were together Brian never failed to show how much he adored his wife, Kimberly.
He was employed by the City of Keene in the Facilities and Mechanical Management Office for close to 17 years. Never one to sit still, he also worked for Fairfield’s and The Elm City Brewing Co.
He enjoyed playing softball, hunting with his father, his Uncle Chuck and cousins, Michelle and Alan, as well as close friends. He also enjoyed fishing with his friends Jon, Alan, Don, Brian and A.J. We have to mention Patriots football! He loved being with his large family, especially his grandchildren. He was a longtime and active member of the Christian Life Fellowship in Swanzey where he assumed the role of Lead Deacon. Brian was also a member of the Association Sportsman’s Club in Fitzwilliam for many years.
Mr. Fontaine is survived by his wife, Kimberly J. Fontaine, of Marlborough; his mother, Ida B. Womble, and her husband, Scott, of Gastonia, N.C.; his three children: Dylan Fontaine of Dublin; Felicia Hume and her husband, Nicholas, of Alstead; and Emma Fontaine of Marlborough; his siblings: Mark E. Fontaine and his wife, Laura, of Swanzey; Susan M. Sachetti and her significant other, Scott Seymour, of Swanzey; Julie L. Sachetti and her significant other, Rick Germana; of Swanzey; Donald C. Sachetti of Swanzey; and Robert A. Sachetti and his wife, Melissa “Mel,” of Swanzey; two grandchildren, Colt M. Hume and Paisley V. Hume of Alstead; his favorite cousin “brother” Alan Purrington and his wife, Diane; his Uncle Chuck Fontaine and his Aunt Priscilla Purrington; many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and numerous friends.
Calling and fellowship hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Christian Life Fellowship Church, 211 Whitcomb Road, Swanzey. A worship and Celebration of Life service will follow. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Brian K. Fontaine to: Christian Life Fellowship or House of Hope, P.O. Box 10371, Swanzey NH 03446.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.