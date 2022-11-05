Brian George Beauvais, 35, of Hudson and Keene, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born to Laura (Junkala) Tharpe and David Beauvais on July 7, 1987, in Peterborough, and raised by Laura and his stepfather, Steve Tharpe. Brian attended local elementary and middle schools in the Milford and Mont Vernon area and did his high school studies as a home school student.
Brian had been into high-end automotives from the beginning and loved reading and learning from car magazines, one of which he would even be featured in. At the age of 18, being self-taught, he built his first drift car and drove it across the country. Brian had been working on building his business, Northeast Auto Salon in Hudson, from a young age. He was a very hard working entrepreneur and was proud to say the company he created was one of the best and respected in his industry.
An adventurer and thrill seeker, Brian loved exploring and traveling — especially with his late grandfather, George Junkala. He enjoyed motocross, off-roading in his numerous trucks, photography, rock climbing, and staying physically fit. He learned to play the drums and guitar and cherished time with his family and friends.
Brian will be remembered by those who knew him, with many friends and family describing him as a well-rounded, very knowledgeable and inspiring person who impacted their lives for the better.
Brian will be dearly missed by his mother and stepfather, Laura and Steve Tharpe, of Keene; his father, David Beauvais, of Leominster, Mass.; his large extended family; his lifelong best friend, Richard Duchesne; his best friends, Josh Hubert, Tyler Noble and Jaime Lee; as well as numerous other friends. Brian loved animals and will be missed by his cherished border collie, Maura.
Brian recently became a godfather to Joy, born Sept. 28, 2022, to Almon Morey, his friend since childhood.
A celebration of Brian’s life is planned for Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Keene. Please call 603-921-1212 for the address.