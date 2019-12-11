Brian E. Bergeron
Brian E. Bergeron, 67, of the Old Walpole Road, Keene, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
His parents, Emile W. and Patricia A. (LaBounty) Bergeron, welcomed their son into the world on Aug. 27, 1952, in Keene. He was a graduate of Keene High School.
A lifelong resident of Keene, Brian was the owner of Brian Bergeron Septic System Design, a business that included land surveying, testing soil samples and drawing up blueprints. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and working on cars. He was a member of the Eagles Club in Keene.
Brian is survived by: his daughter, Lisa B. Moulton and her husband, Jeremy, of Springfield, Ore.; his grandson, Alexander Moulton of Springfield; a sister, Ann Bergeron of Keene; his niece, Angel Jackson and her husband, Gary Jackson, II, of Winchester; his great-nephews, Gary Jackson III of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Cody Jackson of Winchester; his great-niece, Melanie Jackson of Acton, Mass.; and his stepdaughter, Nicole Phillips, of Marcola, Ore. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Bruce Bergeron, at a young age.
A celebration of Brian’s life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, will be private.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Bergeron’s memory to the Keene Parks and Recreation Department, 312 Washington St., Keene NH 03431.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
