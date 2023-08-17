Brian D. Cone, 72, of Keene passed peacefully after a period of declining health on June 15, 2023, with the love of his family by his side.
He was born on March 21, 1951, to Geraldine (Ouellette) and Donald Cone. Brian was a graduate of Keene High School with the class of 1969. He was an avid sports fan, favoring the Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics. He was fondly known by his great-grandchildren as “Bumpa,” a role that formed many special bonds and created many wonderful memories.
Brian had a great sense of humor and was always quick to respond with his hilarious sarcasm to make you laugh. So it should be no surprise that he wanted to write his own obituary before he passed. Enjoy! ...
If you’re reading this, I’ve likely passed away. Life is truly a gift and now it’s time for me to give it back. While it’s hard to say goodbye to those I love, I am lucky to have lived such a full life. I was educated locally, a real simple guy. I was here for the good time and a good time I had. I played in numerous softball leagues, golf tournaments, dart leagues, pool tournaments and I can proudly say I was the best candlepin bowler in the Keene leagues from 1971 to 1973. I loved music. Classic rock. Loud classic rock music. Whether it was going to concerts or playing it at a disrespectful volume in my room. I could have been described as a “hippie.” I always felt life was meant to be lived to the fullest and that I did. No matter where I was going, I was always in the fast lane.
As for the responsible part of my life, I worked for the dining commons of Keene State College, Super-Valu (Wetterau) and later for the City of Keene happily riding a mower caring for the bike trails, Ashuelot Park and other area greens. Thirty-four years ago, I met my best friend and life partner, Cindy (Hendrickson) Day. We were blessed to create many wonderful memories.
Some of my favorite times were spent with Cindy, her daughter, Sarah, and Sarah’s four boys, my grandsons. You’d never hear me say it was easy, but it was memorable to say the least. The blessings continued as the boys got older and some started their own families. Coming into this world as Brian, I never imagined that I’d leave as “Bumpa.” It’s funny how things can change. Love took a simple man from his simple life and planted him in the center of chaos. It was the beauty in the chaos that surrounded me until my last breath — the love that grew, the bonds that were formed, the memories that were made. That is what I was blessed with until my very last day on earth. I had spent most of my life walking on the edge because I thought I wouldn’t fall. Well, 34 years ago, I fell. Thank you for catching me, Cindy. Thank you Sarah, Tyler, Cody, Hayden and Spencer for always giving me a reason to get back up. I thank you all for the memories. Don’t ever stop making them. It’s all we have left to take with us. Brian Cone Out!
Brian was predeceased by his mother, his father and his sister, Brenda Cone.
He is survived by his life partner of 34 years, Cindy Day, and her daughter, Sarah, four grandsons, Tyler, Cody, Hayden and Spencer Clark, and his six great-grandchildren, Everleigh, Greenleigh, Kyrie, Logan, Kaiden and Graesen; along with many extended family and friends.
A celebration of Brian’s life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Wheelock Park horseshoe pavilion, off Park Avenue in Keene.