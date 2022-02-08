Our community is deeply saddened with the passing of Brian A. Mattson, 78, of Keene, on Jan. 20, 2022, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
His parents, Ernest and Eudora Beryl (Heath) Mattson, welcomed their son into the world on Dec. 11, 1943, in Berlin. Brian grew up in Gorham and was a graduate of Gorham High School. Brian proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Turkey, where he spent a year-and-a-half monitoring Soviet electronic communications.
A resident of Keene since 1969, Brian became an icon in our community for more than four decades in his role as director of the Keene Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Keene. His career with the Keene Parks and Recreation began with his role as recreation center supervisor, basketball referee, pool manager and cemetery worker for a year-and-a-half before moving into Assistant Parks and Recreation Director in 1971. He took the helm as Director in 1977. During Brian’s tenure as Director, the old armory, which was previously the county jail, was torn down, and a completely new recreation center was erected. The Ashuelot River Park was developed, the coordination of city resources were implemented, and the walking trail system started to develop for the community. Brian retired on Jan. 15, 2010.
When not caring for the community, Brian enjoyed reading, especially anything history-related, and loved to cook. He was a longtime member of the Keene Kiwanis Club.
In addition to many in our community, Brian will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Virginia “Ginger” (Serafin) Mattson, of Keene; his son, Jered Mattson, and his wife, Jamie, of Bellingham, Wash.; his two grandchildren, Heath and Syndey Mattson, of Bellingham, Wash.; his stepbrothers: Robert “Bob” Neil and his wife, Jeannie, of Florida; and William “Bill” Neil and his wife, Elaine, of Connecticut; a son, Heath F. Mattson, passed away in 2000; and two sisters, Patricia Furlong and Betty Martel, predeceased him.
A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at a date and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Brian’s memory to: The Bektash Shriners, 189 Pembroke Road, Concord NH 03301; or to Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, P.O. Box 424053, Washington DC 20042-4053.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.