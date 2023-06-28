Brian A. Coleman, 67, passed away on June 4, 2023, in Wailuku, Maui, Hawaii.
He was born in Lynn, Mass., on Oct. 5, 1955, to Ruth Watson and James Wescott. He was adopted later by Robert Coleman. He lived most of his life in Swanzey.
Brian was diagnosed with cancer in November of 2022. He was on his fifth of six chemotherapy treatments when a recent autopsy revealed he was cancer-free. Then he contracted pneumonia, and already having COPD he lost his battle with his health rapidly.
He became a widow in 1986 from his first wife, Lauri Baker-Coleman.
He is survived by his son, Matthew; a newly found daughter; a half-brother, Richard; many beloved cousins; and several nieces and nephews. He loved his family and family reunions.
He graduated from Keene High School in 1972, got a major in English literature at Keene State College, studied broadcast management and advertising sales at Graham Junior College in Boston, and got his associates degree in business management at Hesser Business College in Manchester.
His first job was as a DJ at WKNE radio in Keene, then next at Pitchfork Records on Main Street in Keene in the ’80s. He then started his first business, Avid Entertainment, a video recording/transfer business in Keene. Then he went on to start his final business, Ashuelot River Trees in Swanzey, where all would come to get their yearly Christmas trees.
He traveled across the country in the ’70s and ’90s and loved exploring the National Parks. He read most of the books at the Winchester Library. He loved seeing his favorite bands, fishing, swimming, and loved being everyone’s fun Uncle!
After 30 years of marriage, he and his wife, Nancy, separated and he moved to Hawaii to retire, count rainbows, eat seafood, swim and learn to play the ukulele. He lived his last days to the fullest!
He will be cremated and his ashes spread at sea, where his mother Ruth’s ashes were spread, along with his father’s, with a traditional Hawaiian ceremony at a later date this winter. A palm tree will be planted in his honor. He will forever be somewhere over the rainbow on a white sandy beach in Hawaii.
You can inquire about his ceremony or send condolences to the family to: “Family of Brian Coleman,” P.O. Box 118, Keene NH 03431.
