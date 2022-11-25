Brett Allen Balch was born Aug. 8, 1995, in Raleigh, N.C. At 6 years old his family moved to Swanzey, where he grew up and resided for the remainder of his life.
He was an avid Star Wars and Scooby Doo fan. He passed his love for video games down to his youngest sister.
He is survived by his parents, Mark and Christine Balch, of Swanzey; three younger sisters: Brooke (Balch) Tuz and her husband, Devin Tuz, of Keene; Brianna Balch and Brenna Balch of Swanzey; his paternal grandmother, Hazel Balch, of Swanzey; his maternal grandparents, Bob and Trudy Burns; and his two aunts, Debbi Burns and Sandi Burns, all of Burlington, N.C.; and also his cousin, Robbie Broyles, of Charleston, S.C.
Brett’s number one priority in life was his family and friends. He did everything in his power to protect everyone he loved. He adored his little sisters more than anything else. He was so proud of all three of them. Brett also had a passion for cooking, almost as much as he did for eating. He worked in numerous local restaurants and was always making some delicious concoction of things for his family. When he wasn’t spending time at home, Brett was surrounded by best friends that he referred to as his brothers.
At the time of his passing, Brett was surrounded by his family and one of his lifelong brothers. He passed peacefully at 12:42 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2022.
Services will be held Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Monadnock Covenant Church, Base Hill Road in Keene. All friends and family are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Serenity Center in Keene.