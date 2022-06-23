Brendan Michael Hart, 35, of West Chesterfield and formerly of Keene, passed away unexpectedly at work on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Brendan was the son of Kathleen M. (Brennan) and Harry O. Hart Jr. of Swanzey, and the grandson of the late William and Esther Brennan and Harry and Mary Hart. He was born on July 1, 1986, in New Britain, Conn. He attended school in Southington, Conn., and Cumberland, Maine, graduating from Greely High School in 2004. For the past nine years Brendan was employed by UNFI of Chesterfield, most recently as a lift operator. Previously he worked at Price Chopper in Keene in the meat department and for Sam’s Club in South Portland, Maine.
To his longtime friends Brendan was affectionately known as Bhart or Big Beefy Cheeseburger. With his quick wit and unconventional outlook on life he made friends wherever he went. Brendan had many interests including cooking, listening to music and playing video games. He was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. His greatest joy in life was his family and his three young children.
Mr. Hart is survived by his parents; his fiancee, Heather R. Belletete; his three children, Josephine Hart, Theodore Hart and Winston Hart, of Chesterfield; and his brother, Matthew A. Hart, of Swanzey. In addition, he leaves many cousins, aunts and uncles as well as many close friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., and a service will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, at 10 a.m., all at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will take place immediately following the service in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery, 875 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Memorial Fund for Brendan Hart which has been set up for the Hart children. Donations can be sent to the Savings Bank of Walpole, P.O. Box 744, Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).