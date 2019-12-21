Brenda Lee Adams Woods
Brenda Lee Adams Woods, 57, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She was born on July 25, 1962, in Keene, the daughter of Bruce W. Adams Sr. and Linda Lee (Rines) Adams.
She was the loving wife of Darel J. Woods. They were married on June 7, 1997, in Dublin.
After graduating high school, she attended Word of Life Bible Institute in Schroon Lake, N.Y., where she earned her associates degree.
She devoted her life to being a homemaker in her younger years. Her son, Stephen, was her pride and joy. For more than two decades she has had a vibrant prayer ministry where she made personal phone calls to over 250 people every week. She would leave an encouraging word of prayer and a Bible verse for each person. Her prayer ministry reached across the United States and internationally. Her ministry knew no bounds — when she learned of someone’s needs they were added to her prayer list. Brenda’s love for her church and her lifelong faith in Christ began many years ago when she was walking home from school and fell in front of Pastor Bill Goodwin’s home. He was instrumental in introducing Brenda and her family to Christ through the ministry he started at Beth el Bible Church in Surry, where she attended church for most of her youth. She loved her church family and faithfully attended all services at LJC, NLC and small group Bible studies. Brenda was an avid poem writer from her early teen years through the end of her life. She enjoyed spending time in nature and always marveled at God’s creation. When she needed to relax she could be found doing word-search puzzles.
She is predeceased by: paternal grandparents Everett H. and Janet B. (Curtis) Adams; and maternal grandparents Everett J. Rines and Fern (Alden) Rines.
She is survived by: her loving husband, Darel J. Woods, of Keene; her son and his wife, Stephen and Amanda Greenleaf, of Charlestown; her granddaughter, Rebecca; her loving parents, Bruce and Linda Adams Sr., of Keene; her siblings and their spouses: Deborah and Stephen Hebert of Richmond, Vt.; Pamela and Cory Graves of Keene; Andrea and John Durant of Toccoa, Ga.; and Bruce (BJ) Jr. and Katey Adams of Keene; several nieces and nephews: Jason, Justin and Jordan Hebert; Brandon and Ashley Graves; Michael, Nathan, Alecia, Ariana, Amber, Amanda, Kaylee and Krista Durant; Avery, Sage and Jade Adams. Brenda was also a great auntie to several great nieces and nephews. Additionally, Brenda is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins and by Dan Burke, who was a trusted friend and caregiver for several years.
A celebration of Brenda’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 28, 2019, at the Next Level Church, 570 Park Ave., Keene, with Cory Graves officiating. Interment will follow — the family will have a private burial in the spring.
Family and friends are invited to share time with Brenda’s family during a light refreshment reception immediately following the service.
Those who wish may make a memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to one of the following charities that Brenda was passionate about: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, American Diabetes Association and Samaritan’s Purse.
To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.