Brenda L. (Carpenter) Woods, 78, of Swanzey, died peacefully on July 5, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully with the love family near after a period of declining health.
Brenda was born the daughter of the late Helen (Gormley) and Frances Carpenter on Sept. 3, 1943, in Keene. She was educated in Massachusetts and graduated from Brockton High School class of 1961. Brenda went on in her studies and attended business school.
On July 13, 1987, she exchanged vows with Milton E. Woods in a simple service in Swanzey with close family and friends in attendance. They have been married for almost 35 years.
She was employed at C.R. Bard in Fitzwilliam as an assembler and quality control specialist for 20 years before her retirement in 1991. Prior she had been employed by the Ray Plastics Co. in Winchendon as an assembler for five years.
Brenda had many interests in life. Time was spent crocheting, working on needle craft projects and puzzles. She enjoyed baking cakes for family, friends and special events. Brenda’s love for life came from her husband, children, grandchildren and in time great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Woods is survived by her husband, Milton E. Woods of Swanzey; her three children and their spouses, Michael L. Cushman Sr. and his wife, Deb, of Swanzey, Sherry L. Wright and her husband, Ken, of Fitzwilliam and Ernest A. Cushman III and his wife, Lisa, of South Carolina; a sister, Wendy Finley of Florida; five grandchildren, Michael L. Cushman Jr., Korena A. Lingle, Kenneth A. Wright II, Kyle A. Wright and Adam Cushman; and a niece, Wendy Finley of Centerville. In addition, she is survived by nine great grandchildren, cousins, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. In keeping with Brenda’s wishes there is no formal religious service and burial will take place later and privately in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery, Swanzey.
Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Brenda L. Woods to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1120, Framingham, MA 01701.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).