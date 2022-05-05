Brenda L. Dunton

Brenda Lee Dunton, of Jaffrey, passed away on April 22, 2022, in her home.
She was born on June 13, 1960, in Peterborough, the daughter of Leonard and Priscilla Burgoyne Casey. Brenda grew up in Rindge, and was a 1979 graduate of Conant High School.
After graduation, Brenda married George Fredrick Dunton III. Together they raised their two children, Shauna and Christopher. She had a strong sense of pride when it came to her family. Brenda had an unwavering love for children, and they brought her such joy. You could often find her shopping for the children in her life or taking them to enjoy a Swamp Bats game. She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness, with acts of kindness like always being prepared with snacks for the children. She enjoyed playing bingo and scratching scratch tickets. She was passionate in her love for her dog, Daisy.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, George Dunton III; her daughter, Shauna Altamirano; and her brother, William Burgoyne. Brenda is survived by her son, Christopher Dunton, of Florida; her sisters: Cathy Burgoyne of Rindge; and Samantha and Michael Murray of Bennington (N.H.); her close family friend, Robert Putnam; five grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her beloved great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Avenues Recovery Center, 3 Pierce Road, Dublin, NH 03444 (www.avenuesrecovery.com/locations/dublin-nh-drug-rehab-center/).
To share memories, photos, and condolences with Brenda’s family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
