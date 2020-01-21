Brenda J. Stevens
Brenda J. (Skillings) Stevens, 73, a long-time resident of Winchester and formerly of Milford, Conn., died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health.
Brenda was born the daughter of the late Bertha (Closson) and Vaughn Skillings on Oct. 20, 1946, in Milford, Conn. She attended school in Connecticut at the Jonathan Law High School.
On March 1, 1968, she exchanged vows with Robert F. Stevens. They were married in a simple service in Milford, Conn. They have been married for 52 years.
Brenda was a machine operator for the Corsair Industries in Ashuelot for 20 years before retiring in 2005.
She enjoyed flowers, baking in her kitchen and the occasional fishing trip. She was always up for visiting family. Brenda was a lover of animals, especially her dogs, Toco and Coco.
Mrs. Stevens is survived by her husband, Robert F. Stevens of Winchester; her godson, Ed Platt Jr.; and her two godchildren, Kasey Cristalli and Angele Stevens. In addition, she is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Brenda is predeceased by her brother Vaughn “Tobey” Skillings and Gary Skillings.
In keeping with Brenda’s wishes there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held with a date and place to be announced. Burial will be private.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Brenda J. Skillings to Newington Children’s Hospital, 181 Patricia M. Genova Drive, Newington, CT 06111 or to a Humane Society of one’s choice.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
