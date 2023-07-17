Brenda D. Bergeron, 69, a lifetime resident of Marlborough, passed away peacefully while resting with the love of family by her side on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Keene Center Genesis.
She was born a daughter to the late Ann (Hackler) and Leo J. Bergeron on Aug. 8, 1953, in Keene. Brenda was educated locally at the Franklin School in Keene. Brenda enjoyed spending her time playing bingo, listening to music, painting and reading magazines.
Miss Bergeron is survived by her three siblings: Rita A. Grace and her husband, David, of Marlborough; Marlene J. Dabrowski and her husband, Robert, of Marlborough; and Shirley J. Kernozicky of Marlborough. Brenda is also survived by two nephews, Michael L. Goodwin Sr. of Marlborough and Aaron M. Dabrowski of Leesburg, Va., along with many cousins, extended family and friends.
She received kind, compassionate care from her caregivers at Hospice and Community Services of Keene and Keene Center Genesis. Throughout her life, Brenda had a kind heart and gentle spirit. She will be missed by those who knew her.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m., and a funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 10 a.m., all in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave. Keene. Burial will follow in the family lot at the Meeting House Cemetery, Frost Hill Road in Marlborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).