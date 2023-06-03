Brandt William Onorato, 62, of Keene, passed away on May 28, 2023, following an unexpected decline in health.
He was born in New London, Conn., on Jan. 18, 1961, son of the late Vincent James Onorato and Joanne Carol Drea-Onorato.
Brandt graduated from a technical college in Connecticut, and moved to Keene to work for National Grange Insurance. He joined IBM in 2005 as a systems architect, where he did considerable traveling and many speaking engagements. He developed two patents for IBM and co-authored several technical “Red Books” during his tenure. He discovered that he had a great love and ability to speak in front of a crowd and at all levels of management. He was proud to retire from IBM in May of 2022.
Brandt’s other passion was hunting for treasures. At an early age, his Grandmother “Moggie” and his mother would bring him to auctions and estate sales. This history and his passion for speaking in front of groups opened his eyes to creating his own auction business. Along with his wife, Christine, he grew a very successful and fun-loving business, Moggies Auction Service, in Marlborough and Keene. He loved auctioning with all his heart, and it showed in the way that the audience and his consignors responded to him. He will be greatly missed in the field.
Brandt will be deeply missed by his best friend and wife of 23 years, Christine Becotte, of Keene; an aunt and several cousins in New York and Connecticut; as well as many friends and professional associates.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Douglas Onorato.
A celebration of Brandt’s life will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made in Brandt W. Onorato’s name to Home Healthcare and Hospice, P.O. Box 312, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org); or to New England Donor Services, 60 First Ave., Waltham MA 02451 (www.NEDS.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Brandt, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.