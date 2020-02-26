Bradley C. Pratt Sr.
Bradley C. Pratt Sr., 79, of Stoddard, passed away early on Feb. 23, 2020.
He was born in Keene on Oct. 9, 1940, the son of Ruth and Perley Pratt of West Swanzey. Bradley was a graduate of Keene High School and Radio Broadcasting School in Boston. Mr. Pratt worked most of his life at Markem Corporation in Keene.
Brad served his community as a baseball coach, school board member, health officer and as a firefighter.
Brad enjoyed traveling with Charlotte, his wife of over 50 years. He also enjoyed ham radio, gemology and spending time with his family at Granite Lake.
Brad is survived by his three sons: Bradley Pratt Jr. (Chet) and his wife, Denise, Charles Pratt and his wife, Mary, and Brian Pratt, all of Stoddard; five grandchildren, Miles Pratt, Benjamin Pratt, Sara (Pratt) Ulrich and her husband, Jon, Jared Pratt and Riley Pratt; his sister, Rose Butler; brothers-in-law, Robert Wichland, and Roger Hill and his wife, Carol; and several nieces and nephews.
Loved ones who passed on before him include his wife, Charlotte H. Pratt, and his grandson, Derron Grant Pratt.
A memorial service will be held at the Munsonville Methodist Church, Munsonville, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Hampshire Make a Wish Foundation at nh.wish.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.