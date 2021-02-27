Bonnie L. Pollock, 59, of Keene, passed away on Feb. 21, 2021. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home with the love of family near after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
